Rick Porcello, Trevor Bauer Set To Take Mound In Red Sox Vs. Indians Finale

The Boston Red Sox already are assured of a series win against the Cleveland Indians thanks to their dramatic 12-10 win Tuesday night, and they can make it a perfect sweep Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Right-hander Rick Porcello is scheduled to start for the Boston Red Sox, and while he’s managed to pitch deep into games recently, his record (4-14) and ERA (4.55) are far cries from his American League Cy Young Award-winning stats last season. Meanwhile, the Indians will counter with right-hander Trevor Bauer, who’s 9-8 with a 5.25 ERA.

Hear more about Wednesday’s probable starting pitchers in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images