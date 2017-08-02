Rob Gronkowski Has Perfect Gift Idea For Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady will celebrate his 40th birthday on Thursday, and Rob Gronkowski has the perfect gift in mind.

“I get him touchdowns,” the New England Patriots tight end said after Wednesday’s training camp practice. “You’ve got to catch the ball. That’s all he wants — his receivers, tight ends, running backs to catch the ball. So that’s probably what he wants (Thursday).”

Gronkowski has given Brady plenty of touchdowns during their seven seasons as teammates in New England — 67, to be exact, by the far the most ever by any Brady receiver. Randy Moss is second on that list with 39 touchdowns.

The duo will look to add to that total this season, as Gronkowski now is fully healthy after recovering from back surgery and Brady remains at the top of his game despite his advanced age. In the five full games they played together last season, Gronkowski caught 24 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

Like many Patriots fans, Gronk can’t help but marvel at how well Brady is performing when most quarterbacks his age already are long retired.

“It’s pretty wild,” he said. “Today is his last day in his 30s. There’s nowhere else he wants to spend it besides the football field. But it’s just unbelievable how he’s turning 40 and just where he’s at right now is just unreal.”

