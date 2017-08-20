Rob Gronkowski Plays In First Preseason Game For Patriots In Very Long Time

You’re not dreaming — that really is Rob Gronkowski on the field for a preseason game.

The New England Patriots tight end rarely has seen game action in the preseason, but he was out there with Tom Brady and Co. for the Pats’ first offensive possession Saturday night against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The last time Gronk played in a preseason game before Saturday was Aug. 24, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had two receptions for 24 yards with a touchdown — a 16-yard TD pass from Brady — in what was a 30-28 loss in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski only played in eight games last season, as his 2016 campaign was cut short due to back surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images