Rob Gronkowski Shares Great Story About Tom Brady’s Tireless Work Ethic

Tom Brady is one of the most prepared players in the NFL, and his tremendous work ethic certainly has paid dividends over the course of his 17-year career.

The five-time Super Bowl champion goes to great lengths to make sure he’s ready for Sunday, so much so that he’ll occasionally take part in meetings that he really doesn’t need to attend.

“I’ll give you a legendary story, this happened the first day of camp, he was in the special teams meeting and he isn’t on special teams, paying full attention writing notes down,” Rob Gronkowski told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer. “There you go. That just shows how hard the guy works. He’s in on special teams meetings, too.”

Brady is expected to take the Patriots’ offense to great heights in the 2017 season, but judging by Gronkowski’s anecdote, it sounds like TB12 is ready to back up kicker Stephen Gostkowski or be used as a blocker on the punt-return team.

