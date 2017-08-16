Rob Ryan Pokes Fun at Brother Rex Ryan With Awesome Foot Fetish Joke

When it comes to going easy on his brother, Rob Ryan definitely isn’t putting his best foot forward.

Rob’s brother Rex Ryan, who like him currently is without a job in the NFL, for years has been ridiculed for his well-documented foot fetish. And during an appearance Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” Rob made sure that trend will continue.

Here's Rob Ryan's joke about Rex Ryan's foot fetish during his segment on @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/xc4I8x6wdD — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) August 15, 2017

A subtle jab, but hilarious nonetheless.

Of course, Rob’s single “foot” reference pales in comparison to former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker’s infamously feet-themed press conference before the 2011 AFC divisional round. And although Welker took considerable heat for those comments at the time, we now know one of his New England Patriots teammates served as an accomplice.

