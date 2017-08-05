Roger Clemens Auctioning Off Chance To Take BP With Him For Jimmy Fund

If you want to test your hitting skills against a former major league pitcher and help a good cause, then Roger Clemens has an offer for you.

The former starting pitcher, who played some of his best years with the Boston Red Sox, is auctioning off the chance for you and nine friends to take batting practice against him at Fenway Park. The outing will take place on a mutually agreed upon date during the 2018 season and will include lunch and a behind-the-scenes tour of America’s oldest ballpark.

All proceeds will go to The Jimmy Fund and the Roger Clemens Foundation.

Clemens will join NESN in the booth during the top of the third inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday if you’re interested in hearing more about the auction. You can place your bids by dialing 877-738-1234 until the end of the seventh inning.