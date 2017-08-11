Roger Goodell Takes In Patriots’ Preseason Opener At Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were expected to have a great turnout at Gillette Stadium for their first preseason game, but Robert Kraft’s guest for the evening certainly was a surprise.

The Patriots owner was joined by National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell, who hasn’t made his way to Foxboro, Mass. in quite some time.

A very grainy photo of Goodell hanging with Kraft. It’s Goodell’s first game back since the 2015 AFC Championship Game pic.twitter.com/aIQPReNAvQ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 10, 2017

The last Patriots game Goodell attended at Gillette Stadium has since gone down in infamy, as it ignited the seemingly never-ending saga that was Deflatgate. New England certainly has rebounded from the ordeal to the tune of two Super Bowl championships.

It might not be long until Goodell makes his next trip to Foxboro, Mass. either. The Patriots kick off the 2017 regular season on Sep. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images