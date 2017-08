The last seven home runs for the Boston Red Sox have been hit by rookies.

Third baseman Rafael Devers and left fielder Andrew Benintendi have been on fire all month, particularly over the past weekend when the Sox took two of three games from the Yankees in New York.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images