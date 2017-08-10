Rudy Gobert Appears To Be Subtweeting Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward

Passive-aggressive behavior is all the rage in the NBA these days, and Rudy Gobert is the latest to join the fray.

The Utah Jazz forward hasn’t had the greatst offseason. In addition to watching Gordon Hayward leave Utah to join the Boston Celtics, Gorbert has sat and watched the western conference somehow become even more loaded. And if Kyrie Irving’s trade request eventually is granted, the Jazz’s path to success in the West might be even tougher.

Irving’s desire to leave the Cavs reportedly is rooted in his quest to become the focal point of a team, a role LeBron James currently occupies in Cleveland. And in a tweet Wednesday, Gobert appeared to take a shot at that mentality.

People care more about attention than about winning nowadays… — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) August 9, 2017

Considering how vague this is, it’s unclear exactly who Gobert is directing the tweet at.

It’s probably Irving, but it also could be Hayward, even though one could argue that in joining the Celtics, Hayward is putting himself in a better position to win.

But considering he currently plays in Salt Lake City, it wouldn’t be shocking if Gobert still is a little salty toward his former teammate.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images