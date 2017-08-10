Ryan Hathaway Chasing Dreams At Boston Globe After Defeating Cancer

Trying circumstances often create exceptional people, and no one exemplifies that more than Ryan Hathaway.

Hathaway was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was a freshman in high school, but with the help of the Jimmy Fund, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and tremendous amounts of courage, Hathaway was able to defeat the disease.

He recently graduated from Curry College with a degree in communications, and now spends his days patrolling the sidelines of high school sporting events for The Boston Globe. Hathaway finished a co-op at Boston.com in December and has covered lacrosse, swimming, basketball and many other sports for the Globe.

