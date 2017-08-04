Ryan Tannehill Injury: Dolphins Coach Once Had Colin Kaepernick Plan ‘Ready’

Before Adam Gase was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins last year, he thought he was due to take the same job with the San Francisco 49ers a year earlier. And he expected to have Colin Kaepernick as his quarterback.

That’s (somewhat) relevant now that Gase and the Dolphins could be in the market for a QB, with Ryan Tannehill possibly facing season-ending knee surgery. It’s been hotly debated whether Kaepernick is better than multiple quarterbacks already on rosters, and since injuries are a natural part of the NFL preseason, more spots are likely to become available.

At least as far as the Dolphins are concerned, Kaepernick wouldn’t be entirely a shot in the dark, according to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

Moreover, Adam Gase had an offensive plan ready with Colin Kaepernick when he interviewed with #49ers (and thought he was getting the job). — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 3, 2017

Gase is familiar enough with Kaepernick to have formulated an offensive plan in preparation for potentially landing the head coaching gig with the Niners in 2015. He didn’t end up getting the job, of course, and let’s just say a lot has happened regarding Kaepernick’s perceived employability since then.

It also can’t be overlooked that backup Matt Moore led the Dolphins to two wins in their final three games in Tannehill’s absence to close out last season, helping Miami clinch a playoff berth in the process. That gives the Dolphins at least a semblance of hope that they won’t need to blow up their plans for the 2017 season without Tannehill. But as long as Kaepernick stays unemployed, talk of whether he’s being blackballed will get louder and rumors will continue to swirl.

In the Dolphins case, anyway, there’s at least a modicum of reasoning behind why signing Kaepernick wouldn’t be a totally unrealistic scenario.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images