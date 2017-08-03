Ryan Tannehill Injury: Dolphins QB Hurts Knee On Awkward, Non-Contact Fall

We’ve already seen a few players suffer season-ending injuries in training camp. The Miami Dolphins are hoping their quarterback doesn’t join those ranks.

Ryan Tannehill suffered a non-contact left knee injury during Dolphins practice Thursday. The Dolphins quarterback, who was wearing a brace, fell awkwardly while scrambling to the sideline and stayed on the ground for at least 15 seconds, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. He then got up and walked gingerly to the locker room with a “pronounced limp” alongside two Dolphins trainers.

It’s unclear how serious the injury is: Miami head coach Adam Gase did not address the media after practice, and offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen told reporters he had no update on Tannehill. But initial reports don’t sound promising.

The energy level in practice has gone down significantly since Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill went down w/what appears to be a left leg injury. — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) August 3, 2017

It's not much, but it is a sign of their state of mind: Dolphins are "concerned" about Ryan Tannehill's left knee injury, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2017

The 29-year-old QB suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in his same knee late last season that caused him miss Miami’s last three games, so it’s obvious why the Dolphins are concerned. Stay tuned for more updates when they become available.

