Saints’ Cameron Jordan Takes Ruthless Shot At Jaguars QB Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles just can’t catch a break.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, for whatever reason, is a popular target for anyone talking about the NFL’s worst players. Unfortunately for Bortles — who threw five interceptions during a recent practice — that trend continued Wednesday, when New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Jordan on facing Brees: It helps the defense. Its not like we're going against Blake Bortles. Its not like Drew is giving picks away #Saints — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 2, 2017

That was just uncalled for.

Now, Bortles’ career stats — 51 interceptions in 45 starts — aren’t pretty, but commonly referring to him as the league’s worst QB might be unfair. Among active quarterbacks, Bortles’ interception percentage (3.0 percent of all passes) ranks 21st. There are eight active quarterbacks who rank lower, including Eli Manning, Josch McCown and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

So, keep your chin up, Blake.

