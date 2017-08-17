Saints Fan Leaves Very Specific Tip In Order To Cleverly Troll Falcons

New England Patriots fans haven’t hesitated in reminding the Atlanta Falcons of their Super Bowl LI collapse, but they aren’t the only NFL fan base that’s gotten in on the action.

Fans of the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta’s NFC South rival, also have enjoyed trolling the Falcons about blowing a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and Co. back in February. In fact, one Saints fan is hoping to purchase a “28-3” sign that would be featured outside of Atlanta’s new stadium.

But in a more clever act of hazing, one Saints fan left a very specific tip in order to rib the Falcons and even signed the check with New Orleans’ rallying cry.

Stole this from r/Saints. These guys are relentless. 😂 pic.twitter.com/d9Hfvc5yOn — r/Patriots 🏈 (@rslashpatriots) August 16, 2017

We don’t expect “28-3” jokes to come to a halt any time soon.

