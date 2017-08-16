Saints Fire Team Doctors After Fractured Fibula Misdiagnosed As ‘Bruise’

The New Orleans Saints are in need of orthopedists who can accurately diagnose leg fractures. Sounds easy, right?

Wrong.

Team orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri have been fired by the Saints after it was discovered they misdiagnosed cornerback Delvin Breaux’s fractured fibula as a bruise, ESPN reported Wednesday. The 27-year-old will need surgery, and the team expects him to miss four to six weeks.

Breaux has missed the last two weeks while nursing his leg. That, combined with a history of nagging injuries, recently prompted the Saints to consider trading him, the New Orleans Advocate reported Monday.

Now, the team no longer is looking to trade one of their best defensive backs, according to ESPN. Instead, it’s Jones and Suri who’ve been shown the door.

Oh, the irony.

