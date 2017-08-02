Sam Kennedy Agrees To Contract Extension With Red Sox, Elevated To New Role

Sam Kennedy has been rewarded for his hard work with the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner announced Wednesday in a press release that Kennedy has agreed to a contract extension with the organization. Kennedy, who was named the team’s president in 2015, also has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management.

“Sam has been a critical part of our front office since 2002, and over the past two years at the helm, has proven himself to be a successful and effective leader of this franchise,” Werner said, per the release. “John and I are impressed with the direction and values he has set forth for our club, and look forward to having him continue to build on our collective vision to reach younger fans and create a welcoming environment for our entire community in the ballpark and within our front office.

“He is one of the most impressive executives in the industry, and we are fortunate to have him with us long-term. With Sam Kennedy, Dave Dombrowski and our talented leadership team, we believe we have the best front office in all of baseball.”

Kennedy, a Massachusetts native, has been with the Red Sox organization since before the 2002 season. He’ll continue to report to Henry and Werner in his new role.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images