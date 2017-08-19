Sam Kennedy Reflects On 15 Years Of Red Sox Foundation Ahead Of Ceremony

Saturday was a special day for multiple reasons for the Boston Red Sox.

Not only was it Game 2 of the Sox’s important weekend series against the New York Yankees, but it also was a celebration of 15 years of the Red Sox Foundation. And prior to the game, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy reflected on the team’s charitable efforts in an interview with NESN’s Tom Caron.

Hear what Kennedy said about the Red Sox Foundation and more on “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images