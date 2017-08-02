Sam Kennedy Reflects On New Position As President, CEO Of Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group

Sam Kennedy has a new role within the Boston Red Sox.

Kennedy, who was named team president in 2015 and has been with the organization since 2002, was promoted to president and chief executive officer of the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management on Wednesday.

And prior to the Sox’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, NESN’s Tom Caron spoke with Kennedy about his new position, the 2017 Red Sox, Boston’s dramatic walk-off win Tuesday night and more.

Hear what Kennedy had to say in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images