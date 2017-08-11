Sammy Watkins Traded To Rams; Bills Acquire Jordan Matthews In Separate Trade

The Buffalo Bills were busy Friday afternoon.

As the news of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension dropped, the Bills traded their No. 1 wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-rounder. But they immediately replaced Watkins in a separate trade for Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews.

We've acquired WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 3rd round pick from the Eagles for CB Ronald Darby. pic.twitter.com/OQA1PfRET0 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 11, 2017

Watkins is a big upgrade for the Rams, as starting wide receivers Tavon Austin and Robert Woods posted 509 yards and 613 yards, respectively, last season. The 24-year-old missed eight games last year after breaking a bone in his foot, but his yards per reception rate over his three NFL seasons is the fourth-best in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Matthews posted 804 yards and three touchdowns with the Eagles in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images