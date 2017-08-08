Sheldon Richardson Blasts Brandon Marshall (Again): Ex-Jet Was ‘Drama Queenish’

We always figured Sheldon Richardson and Brandon Marshall didn’t like each other. But that might be an understatement.

The New York Jets defensive end and former Jets wide receiver have a beef that goes back to last season, when Richardson said Marshall should be “embarrassed” after a late-season loss to the New England Patriots.

Now that Marshall is with the New York Giants, Richardson is a little more comfortable speaking his mind about his ex-teammate. And speak his mind he did Monday during an interview on ESPN 98.7’s The Michael Kay Show.

“That whole situation was sticky because we lose and he did little things that were drama queenish,” Richardson told the show, via NJ.com. “Dogging out this guy, that guy. It’s everybody’s fault except his. And there’s a reason this, a reason that, and everybody pointing the finger when you losing, and then no one wants to say something to him. Then I say something to him, and I’m the criminal, the bad guy, and the media just ran with it.”

Richardson didn’t stop there, essentially accusing Marshall of quitting on the Jets before their dismal 5-11 season ended.

“That man knows what he did to the locker room a little bit,” Richardson said. “And I was the one who addressed that. And still will address it to this day. So if he can’t come out to the media and tell them what he did and how he actually quit on this team well before the season was over, well that’s all in itself.”

This isn’t the first time Richardson has blamed Marshall for New York’s locker room discord. If you subscribe to that theory, though, the Jets don’t have any more excuses, and they probably should worry about breaking the huddle correctly instead of re-hashing hostilities with former teammates.

