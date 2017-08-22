Simone Biles Appears To Have New Boyfriend, Judging By Instagram Photo

It appears Simone Biles finally has a boyfriend.
The 20-year-old Olympic gold medalist posted a photo to Instagram on Monday seemingly indicating that she’s now in a relationship. Biles didn’t identify the guy by name, but a deeper dive into social media reveals it’s Stacey Ervin, who also happens to be a U.S. gymnast.
Biles revealed earlier this year on “Dancing with the Stars” that she never had a boyfriend in her life, so it’s nice to see her find someone worthy of the label.
This also comes on the heels of fellow gold medalist Aly Raisman breaking up with her former NFL boyfriend, so it’s an even more welcomed sight for those rooting for love.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
