Skin Cancer Survivor Rich Murphy Says ‘Hope Heals’ At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Leading up to the 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation, NESN is sharing inspirational stories about Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients’ battles against cancer.

For Marshfield, Mass. native Rich Murphy, his overcoming of skin cancer couldn’t have been accomplished without the help of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Monday to discuss his diagnosis and how Dana-Farber saved his life.

To hear about Murphy’s journey to becoming cancer-free, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here.