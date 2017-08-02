Skip Bayless’ Latest Tom Brady Hot Take Predicts Regret For Patriots

The quarterback situation in New England isn’t much of a “situation” at the moment — Even heading into his age 40 season, Patriots QB Tom Brady still is the best signal-caller in the league, and he’s arguably the greatest in NFL history.

But Father Time can come out of nowhere, and the Pats will have to make a decision when it comes to backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s future next offseason when he’s set to become a free agent.

And FS1 talking head Skip Bayless wouldn’t be surprised if head coach Bill Belichick cuts ties with TB12 sooner than you think, and the “Undisputed” analyst doesn’t believe that would end well.

I believe Belichick will trade or cut Tom Brady and keep Jimmy G and Belichick will regret it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 2, 2017

Will that be how the Brady era in New England ends? Only time will tell, but the guesses surely will keep coming until then.

