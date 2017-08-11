‘SNL’ Takes On LaVar Ball’s Bold Claims In Hilarious ‘Weekend Update’ Sketch

LaVar Ball’s fame (infamy?) landed him on “Saturday Night Live,” but not in a good way. Well, not in a good way for him, at least.

The NBA stage dad, who’s known for exaggerating his skills in basketball and as a tight end while promoting his oldest son, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, and his ridiculously overpriced shoes, elicits strong feelings from both sides of the love-hate spectrum, but it’s undeniable that he’s a unique character. That makes Ball a perfect target for “SNL,” which put Kenan Thompson to the task of impersonating him on “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” on Thursday.

And luckily for NBA fans, Thompson’s version of Ball was spot-on, as he made some pretty wild claims to host Colin Jost about being eight feet tall, eating 100 turkeys on Thanksgiving and much more while wearing a (fake) Big Baller Brand shirt.

Ball hasn’t responded to the sketch (yet), but we’re sure Lorne Michaels will be hearing from him soon.