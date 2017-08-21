South Carolina Football Coach Has Awesome Response To Eclipse Question

Let’s hope Will Muschamp’s research about the sun, moon and stars has eclipsed its previous level.
The South Carolina football coach was in the dark last month when asked whether his team would practice during the solar eclipse, which will take place Monday. Mike Uva of WACH FOX in Columbia, S.C., shared a video Sunday of Muschamp’s response to a reporter’s question about whether he’d alter his team’s training-camp schedule in order to witness the eclipse. Here’s Muschamp’s incredulous July 30 response.
In the past 22 days, Muschamp has had plenty of chances to learn what an eclipse is, when it will happen, how to view it safely and just about anything else he’d ever want to know about the rare celestial event. But we suspect he didn’t bother to do so.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Images
