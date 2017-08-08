Spike Lee Is Organizing A Rally For Colin Kaepernick At NFL Headquarters

A lot of people aren’t happy Colin Kaepernick still is unemployed. Spike Lee is one of those people, and he has decided to take action.

The famed film director and producer announced Tuesday via Twitter his plans for a “United We Stand” rally in support of Kaepernick on Aug. 23 — right outside the NFL’s headquarters on Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Several teams with needs at quarterback have passed over the free agent signal-caller this summer, leading many to conclude that Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL as a result of his social activism. The 29-year-old became a lightning rod for controversy last season with the San Francisco 49ers after kneeling during national anthems to protest racial inequality in America.

Kaepernick has plenty of defenders, though, chief among them Lee, who has publicly supported the QB on several occasions and called out NFL clubs for not giving him a job.

We’re not sure what this rally in support of Kaepernick will entail, but expect it to incite strong opinions on both sides. Apparently the backlash already has begun, too, as many have pointed out that Lee incorrectly spelled the QB’s name “Kapernick” in his tweet.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images