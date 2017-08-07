Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Destroys Dolphins For Signing Jay Cutler

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Stephen A. Smith is upset.

The boisterous, highly opinionated ESPN personality on Monday made his usual appearance on “First Take,” where he went on a significant diatribe about the Miami Dolphins’ recent signing of quarterback Jay Cutler. In something of a surprise, Smith wasn’t so much angry about who the Dolphins didn’t sign, but rather the fact that Cutler ultimately is the one who benefited from Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury.

It wasn’t included in the above video, but this might be Smith’s best line about Cutler:

"Jay Cutler has the ability to just suck the life and enthusiasm out of you like a tick!" —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/MX23q25pZl — First Take (@FirstTake) August 7, 2017

Cutler’s been called many things, but “tick” definitely is a new one.

Regardless of whether the Dolphins think Cutler still can be a competent quarterback, the team’s fans surely have had the rug ripped out from under them ahead of the 2017 season. And, to make matters worse, Miami’s top wide receiver currently is being investigated for domestic battery.