Stephen A. Smith Apparently Plays Big Role In ‘NBA Live 18’ Career Mode

If you can’t stand Stephen A. Smith, you might want to avoid “NBA Live 18.”

That’s because the upcoming game’s career mode will feature actual segments from “First Take,” ESPN’s polarizing talk show co-hosted by Smith and Max Kellerman, according to For The Win. Now, before you freak out and cancel your “NBA Live” pre-order, you might want to watch the following clip.

They forreal got First Take in the NBA Live career mode this year lol pic.twitter.com/uLwbiXmmSo — New Life (@LordBalvin) August 10, 2017

Say what you want about “First Take,” but it’s pretty impressive that Smith and Kellerman are able to carry on a “debate” without mentioning either a specific team or the name of The Comeback Kid, the protagonist of the game’s career mode.

It looks like the the pair even shot segments for injuries, should you be unlikely enough to suffer one.

Stephen A and Max bring hot takes to NBA Live 18. Career mode includes First Take segments pic.twitter.com/GC0keeNCBf — Bryan Wiedey (@pastapadre) August 10, 2017

This is a pretty bold move from EA Sports, though not that surprising, considering the developer must take some risks if it ever wants gamers to abandon the immensely popular “NBA 2K” series.

Speaking of bold moves, EA Sports recently announced that “NBA Live 18” will be the first video game to include WNBA teams and players.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images