Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Called Tom Brady ‘Immature,’ ‘Irresponsible’

Tom Brady elected not to answer questions relating to concussions at New England Patriots training camp Thursday, which led to ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith labeling the quarterback as “immature” and “irresponsible” on Monday’s episode of “First Take.”

And, of course, Smith’s comments were met with outrage from Brady defenders and Patriots fans alike.

So the outspoken Smith joined WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” on Wednesday to break down why he called Brady “immature.”

“I put that word out there because, obviously, you are the face of the National Football League and it’s about being responsible for more than just yourself and accepting that responsibility,” Smith said. “When you are the face of the league, when we have the concussion issues that have obviously been discussed at ad nauseam, when you’ve got potential for billion dollar lawsuits out there, when league changes have been implemented to elevate the safety of the game, at least, through the eyes of the National Football League, that is the impression they are trying to give. Cleary, this is not a situation as simple as I might have had a concussion, or whatever the case may be, but it isn’t of anybody’s business. When it comes to what happens on the football field that’s a very public forum.”

Smith believes Brady should have shed light on his concussion issues since brain trauma is such a hot-button issue as it pertains to football.

“What he could sit up there and say was ‘there are things that have happened in the past, there is no question about it, but I’m fine I’m moving forward. I love this game, etcetera, etcetera, as opposed to saying it’s nobody’s business because, obviously, it is people’s business when you’re talking about the concussion issue itself,” Smith said. “It may be it is people’s business as it pertains to the New England Patriots because he wasn’t even listed on an injury report.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that her husband sustained a concussion during the 2016 NFL season, although Brady didn’t appear on any Patriots’ injury reports during the campaign.

The Patriots open the NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images