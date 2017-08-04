NBA

Stephen Curry Hits First Drive Into Peculiar Spot At Ellie Mae Classic

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is used to draining buckets, not putts. However, Curry is making his professional golf debut this weekend at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic.

And the sharpshooter appeared to have a few nerves when he teed off during Thursday’s first round.

The peculiar aspect of this drive was not the looks of it, however, rather where it landed — in a golf cart cup holder.

Curry rebounded nicely, though, as he managed to make bogey on the hole and shot a 4-over-par 74. And who knows, with his deadly accuracy, maybe the cup holder is exactly where he was aiming.

