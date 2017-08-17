Steve Nash Dishes Hilarious Tweet After Red Sox First Pitch Goes Awry

Plenty of people cracked jokes after Jordan Leandre’s first pitch at Wednesday’s Boston Red Sox game hit a photographer square in the crotch, but one of the best tweets came from an unlikely source.

Former NBA point guard Steve Nash apparently was scrolling through Twitter after the pregame gaffe and stumbled upon a video of it. But when Nash saw the tweet directly below the video, he couldn’t help but notice that it summed up Twitter pretty nicely.

Sort of sums up social media…a plea to stop bigotry and hate preceded by a guy taking one in the nards. Both universal. pic.twitter.com/S0NWNWIl0n — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 17, 2017

Nash went viral on Twitter on Tuesday, too, after he tweeted about President Donald Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., so he’s not doing too badly for himself in retirement. Hopefully, he charges his phone so he can keep it up, though.

