Stunning Goal Shows Why Barcelona Now Is ‘Inferior’ To Real Madrid

FC Barcelona’s slim hopes of catching Real Madrid evaporated Wednesday after just four minutes.

The teams’ Spanish Super Cup second-leg game burst to life on Marco Asensio’s rocket goal from around 35 yards out.

Asensio goal can make any goal keeper feel weak. Real Madrid vs Barcapic.twitter.com/LGLqw5SV7y — SunKanMi (@SmilesParker) August 16, 2017

Asensio’s strike gave Real Madrid a 1-0 lead in the game and extended its aggregate advantage to 4-1, all but killing Barcelona’s comeback chances. Real Madrid would go on to win 2-0 and lift the Super Cup, Spanish soccer’s first available trophy of the 2017-18 season, courtesy of its 5-1 aggregate victory.

Having won last season’s La Liga (Spanish League) and UEFA Champions League titles, Real Madrid enters the new campaign unquestionably holding bragging rights over Barcelona, its eternal rival.

Real Madrid in 2017… Champions League 🏆

Liga 🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆

Spanish Super Cup 🏆#UCL winners in 2018? pic.twitter.com/Kl9UAynDDk — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 17, 2017

After presiding over Real Madrid from 2006 to 2016, Barcelona captain Gerard Pique admits his team now is second-best among the Spanish soccer giants.

“This a long process and there is room for improvement, but in the nine years that I have been here, it is the first time that I feel inferior to Madrid,” Pique said after the Super Cup loss, per the Guardian. “We are not in the best moment, either as a team or as a club. We must stay as close as possible and keep moving forwards.”

At the heart of the power shift is Asensio, 21, whom Barcelona rejected in 2014 in favor of older, more expensive targets.

2014: Reject chance to sign Asensio for €4.5m

2015: Sign Arda Turan €34m

2016: Sign Andre Gomes €35m(+20)

2017: Sign Paulinho €40m#FCB — Andreas Vou (@AndreasVou89) August 17, 2017

Real Madrid later signed Asensio, he’s now leading a new generation of stars who are helping write a new chapter in their team’s storied history.

4 – Marco Asensio's last four shots for Real Madrid (all comps):

⚽️ vs Juventus

❌ vs Man Utd

⚽️ vs Barcelona

⚽️ vs Barcelona

… pic.twitter.com/yQMt2AkD6L — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2017

And here's the scary thing:

Asensio 21 years old

Kovacic 23

Varane 24

Carvajal 25

Isco 25

Casemiro 25

Kroos 27 — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) August 16, 2017

