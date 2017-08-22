SunnyD Extends Sponsorship Contract With NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won’t be hard to spot on the track.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver has boasted some of the more colorful paint schemes in NASCAR in recent years, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change. In fact, he’ll be appearing even more often in the bright orange No. 17 SunnyD Ford, as the brand has extended its relationship with Stenhouse and RFR through the 2019 season.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, which owns the SunnyD brand, “tore up the old contract” and signed a new one to extend and expand the sponsorship, Harvest Hill chairman Henk Hartong said in a statement. Exact details of the deal were not disclosed, but SunnyD will continue to serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 17 for “multiple races,” as it has for the last two seasons, with additional races added each season in 2018 and 2019, according to a press release.

Stenhouse was so excited by the news, he started talking to his fridge.

Stenhouse’s car has sported a number of flashy paint schemes this season, including a clean blue-and-white Fastenal wrap, a purple Lil’ Hugs look and a blue-on-blue combination that Stenhouse twice drove to victory lane at Daytona and Talladega.

He also rode under the NESN.com banner at Watkins Glen International, where he finished 20th in the I Love New York 355.

