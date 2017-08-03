Podcast

The Dish: 2017 MLB Trade Deadline Winners, Losers, Biggest Developments

by on Thu, Aug 3, 2017 at 10:30AM
326

Well, well, well. Would you look at this?

We’re four months into the 2017 Major League Baseball season, and things are starting to take shape following Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Interestingly, several esteemed big market franchises — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees — are among the teams with their sights set on October, and the deadline offered an opportunity to bolster their rosters.

This year’s trade deadline featured a few notable moves, as a bunch of relievers and a couple of front-line starters changed teams earlier this week. The NESN.com crew broke down the biggest winners and losers of the deadline — both from a real life and a fantasy perspective — on the most recent episode of “The Dish,” which you can watch in the player above.

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN