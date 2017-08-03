The Dish: 2017 MLB Trade Deadline Winners, Losers, Biggest Developments

Well, well, well. Would you look at this?

We’re four months into the 2017 Major League Baseball season, and things are starting to take shape following Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Interestingly, several esteemed big market franchises — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees — are among the teams with their sights set on October, and the deadline offered an opportunity to bolster their rosters.

This year’s trade deadline featured a few notable moves, as a bunch of relievers and a couple of front-line starters changed teams earlier this week. The NESN.com crew broke down the biggest winners and losers of the deadline — both from a real life and a fantasy perspective — on the most recent episode of “The Dish,” which you can watch in the player above.