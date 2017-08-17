The Dish: How Many Home Runs Will Giancarlo Stanton Finish Season With?

It’s been an eventful week for a couple of Major League Baseball’s most recognizable stars.

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals suffered a significant bone bruise on his left knee last weekend when he slipped awkwardly on first base following a rain delay lasting more than three hours. The Nationals avoided disaster, as Harper didn’t suffer any ligament damage, but the outfielder’s injury makes Washington’s stretch run a bit more difficult and calls into question whether MLB should tweak its rules.

On the flip side, Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins has had far better luck recently, launching home runs on an almost nightly basis. Some wonder whether Stanton, who set a Marlins single-season franchise record with his 43rd homer earlier this week, could launch 60 bombs before all is said and done. And interestingly enough, the Marlins slugger’s name has been tossed around in trade rumors.

The NESN.com crew looked at the developments surrounding both Harper and Stanton on the latest episode of the “The Dish.” They also broke down the Boston Red Sox’s winning ways, whether MLB Players Weekend is a good idea and which teams are destined for postseason success.

