The Fascinating Evolution Of Tom Brady’s Look (And Hairstyles) Through The Years

Age is just a number, especially when you’re Tom Brady.

Although the five-time Super Bowl champion’s play hasn’t changed much over the years, the same can’t be said for the legendary QB’s appearance.

Case in point, this tweet from ESPN on Thursday to celebrate Brady’s 40th birthday giving a detailed, year-by-year look at all of TB12’s headshots from all the way back to his rookie season in the league until now.

Five rings. 40 years. On his birthday, take a look back at Tom Brady over the years. pic.twitter.com/ok7BrlXkyD — ESPN (@espn) August 3, 2017

You have to wonder what was going through his head in those first few pictures as he was merely a sixth-round draft pick looking for his shot (and the same probably could be said about his hairstyles, too).

Now, most know him simply as the “G.O.A.T.”