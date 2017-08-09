These Five Golfers Have Best Chance To Win PGA Championship At Quail Hollow

It’s your time to shine again, Rory McIlroy.

The golf world will turn its attention to McIlroy and the best golfers in the world when they tee off at Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship this weekend in Charlotte, N.C. McIlroy is the clear favorite with his past success at Quail Hollow, but he’ll have some tough competition along the way.

So, let’s take a look at the five golfers with the best chance to win the year’s final major.

RORY MCILROY

When it comes to Quail Hollow, nobody has owned that course more than McIlroy. He is the favorite heading into the tournament, even though he hasn’t won a major since 2014, and it’s easy to see why: He has two career wins at Quail Hollow, including his first PGA Tour victory, and he has two course records. Oh, and his best major had been the PGA Championship with two titles.

JORDAN SPIETH

If McIlroy didn’t have that history at Quail Hollow, Spieth probably would be at the top of everyone’s predictions after winning the British Open. That victory moved him one step closer to the career Grand Slam, which he can achieve this weekend with his first PGA Championship title. And he enters with two wins in his previous three starts.

RICKIE FOWLER

Will this finally be the moment for Fowler? He certainly has the talent to be a major winner, but he’s been unable to put it all together on golf’s biggest stage up to this point in his career. He came close at the U.S. Open with a fifth-place finish, and he’s also played well at Quail Hollow in the past.

Best scoring average at Quail Hollow in Wells Fargo, min. 12 rounds: McIlroy 69.5

Mickelson 70.2

Fowler 70.5

Furyk 70.7#PGAChamp — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 8, 2017

BROOKS KOEPKA

Long drivers should do well this weekend if they can control their tee shots, which is good news for the U.S. Open winner. He’s tied for sixth in driving distance on the PGA Tour, and he’s finished 11th or better in each major this season. He should be in contention once again.

JON RAHM

The player who should benefit the most from this type of course is Rahm. He’s 16th in driving distance and first in strokes gained off the tee, both of which should help him tear up Quail Hollow. That makes the sixth-best player in the world must-watch TV this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images