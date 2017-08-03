This Behind-The-Scenes Look At NASCAR Pre-Race Flyovers is Fascinating

Sometimes, the coolest part of a NASCAR takes place in the sky, rather than on the ground.

FOX: NASCAR shared a video Wednesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at those pre-race flyovers that we’re all familiar with. As with any in-depth look at military activity, the results are pretty fascinating.

Furthermore, many people — ourselves included — often wonder how the timing always is so perfect on flyovers. Well, here’s your answer:

The pre-race flyover is a fan favorite. Take a behind-the-scenes look at how it's put together. #NASCAR #RaceHub https://t.co/XDLedP2RnF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 2, 2017

Honestly, the coolest part of this video might be that the pilots — “Taz” and “Trigger” — have names straight out of “Top Gun.” It’s also pretty incredible to realize just how important the timing of the national anthem is.

So, if you ever find yourself singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl, don’t forget about those guys in the planes that are hanging on your every word.