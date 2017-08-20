This Kid’s Soaring Catch At Junior League World Series Is Absolutely Insane

Sunday featured a full slate of Major League Baseball contests, but the play of the day by far came from a much younger ballplayer.

Kennett Square (Penn.) took on Chinese Taipei on Sunday in the championship game of the Junior League World Series, which features players aged 12-15. In the fourth inning, Chinese Taipei appeared to tally a home run — until Kennett Square center fielder Jack Regenye made what very well might be the best catch you’ll ever see.

No, we’re not exaggerating.

This play from Pennsylvania's Jack Regenye in the Junior League World Series is the catch of the year. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/iNPmOtWU1q — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) August 20, 2017

Not only did Regenye go full extension, but he also did so over the center field fence, clearing it entirely while managing to track down the fly ball.

Jack Regenye plays for Kennett-Unionville. Greatest catch I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/y30uxnPChI — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerr247) August 20, 2017

Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson recently made a similarly incredible catch at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, but we’d argue Regenye’s diving grab was even more incredible.

In fact, Regenye’s catch was so bonkers that it sparked a mini-controversy — after Chinese Taipei protested the call, the umpires conferred and ruled the play a home run, arguing that the ball already had cleared the fence when Regenye caught it. Fortunately for all of us, though, the umpires convened again and changed the play back to a catch, preserving Regenye’s incredible highlight.