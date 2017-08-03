This NBA Star Watches Conor McGregor Videos To Improve Mental Toughness

Not only is Conor McGregor a beast in the octagon, his ability to get inside his opponents’ heads is second to none.

McGregor is one of the best trash talkers in all of sports, which was on full display during he and Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s four-day press tour to promote their Aug. 26 super fight. “The Notorious” never seems to get rattled, and his mental makeup has rubbed off on one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

In an interview with NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, Kristaps Porzingis spoke very highly of McGregor, and explained how he’s analyzed the UFC superstar in hopes of improving his all-around game.

“I’m still 22 and still really young but I’m trying to learn as much as I can on the court, and trying to learn as much as I can off the court as well,” Porzingis told Powerl. “I want to improve the mental side. I’m actually amazed by Conor McGregor. I’ve been watching so many of his videos, trash talking, how mentally strong he is. I’ve been really interested in that kind of stuff.”

Developing a high level of mental strength would benefit both Porzingis and the New York Knicks, as the Latvian soon could become the face of the franchise. Carmelo Anthony, despite Porzingis’ wishes, appears to be hell-bent on departing New York, with the Houston Rockets reportedly being his preferred destination.

McGregor has been outspoken about how much he loves New York, so maybe he’ll make a trip to Madison Square Garden to see Porzingis play next season.

