Tim Tebow Hits Three-Run Home Run After Greeting Young Autistic Fan

Tim Tebow has plenty of doubters, but Seth Bosch isn’t one of them.

Bosch, now 10 years old, was 9 when he met Tebow at a Single-A St. Lucie Mets game against the Charlotte Stone Crabs at Charlotte Sports Park on July 29, and it was a memorable moment for everyone involved.

Bosch, who has autism and neurofibromatosis, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Martin Fennelly, approached the St. Lucie Mets outfielder while he was in the on-deck circle. And Tebow made Bosch’s day by greeting him and shaking his hand.

Tebow then stepped up to the plate and belted a three-run home run.

“When Seth came back to his seat, he was crying,” Seth’s mother, Ileanna Bosch, said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “And then Tim hit the homer. I started crying, too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together.”

It certainly was a special day at the ballpark.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images