Tim Tebow Makes Fan’s Grandmother’s Day With Video Shout-Out

Tim Tebow brightened Danny Terp’s grandmother’s day with a simple greeting.

Terp, a fan who attended Sunday’s High-A minor-league baseball game between the St. Lucie Mets vs. Tampa Yankees game, asked Tebow to say hello to his grandmother, Ms. Margaret Terp, on camera, since she’s a big fan of his. Tebow obliged Terp’s request, probably without knowing how much it would mean to her.

Ms. Margaret is recovering from a stroke, according to TMZ, but she clearly was delighted when her grandson played Tebow’s message for her.

Shoutout to Tim for the shoutout to his biggest fan. Definitely made my Grandma's day. Biggest smile she's had since her stroke. @TimTebow 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9G2Y9JxJk0 — Danny Terp (@YungDaniel300) August 13, 2017

Sometimes the simplest gestures can make the biggest differences.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images