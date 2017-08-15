Minor League Baseball

Tim Tebow Makes Fan’s Grandmother’s Day With Video Shout-Out

by on Tue, Aug 15, 2017 at 2:05PM
1,719

Tim Tebow brightened Danny Terp’s grandmother’s day with a simple greeting.

Terp, a fan who attended Sunday’s High-A minor-league baseball game between the St. Lucie Mets vs. Tampa Yankees game, asked Tebow to say hello to his grandmother, Ms. Margaret Terp, on camera, since she’s a big fan of his. Tebow obliged Terp’s request, probably without knowing how much it would mean to her.

Ms. Margaret is recovering from a stroke, according to TMZ, but she clearly was delighted when her grandson played Tebow’s message for her.

Sometimes the simplest gestures can make the biggest differences.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team