Timberwolves Star Andrew Wiggins Not Available For Trade, Says Team Owner

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a blockbuster trade at the 2017 NBA Draft by acquiring superstar forward Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

While it’s possible the T-Wolves could swing another huge trade before the 2017-18 season commences, don’t bet on any potential deals involving former No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins.

T-Wolves owner Glen Taylor has no plans to trade him.

“(Taylor) made it clear he is going to sign guard/forward Andrew Wiggins in the near future to a five-year, $150 million contract, the highest deal any team could give him,” Sid Hartman of the Minnesota Star-Tribune wrote Monday. “And Wiggins is not available to anybody in a trade.”

Rumors of the Timberwolves working on a max contract with Wiggins surfaced last month, too, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it all came together before the season.

Wiggins is part of an impressive young core in Minnesota that includes another former No. 1 pick in Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins averaged a career-high 23.6 points per game last season.

Expectations are very high for the Timberwolves entering the upcoming campaign. Despite winning just 31 games last season, they are being picked to be a playoff team by many experts after the acquisition of Butler, along with the expectation that Wiggins, Towns and other young players will continue to improve.

