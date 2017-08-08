Time Lapse Of McLaren Building Lego 720S Is Like Watching Artists Work

Every McLaren road car features a striking body that’s designed with aerodynamics in mind. That isn’t something that can be easily recreated with rectangular Lego bricks, but McLaren somehow did just that for the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

McLaren recently posted a time lapse video that shows its employees piecing together a full-size 720S made entirely out of Legos, and it’s deeply impressive to watch. The video condenses the 2,000 man hours spent working on the model into less than 60 seconds, so you actually get to see McLaren’s new Super Series model take shape.

As impressive as watching the British automaker assemble 280,000 Legos into the shape of its 710-horsepower supercar is, we think it’s even cooler that McLaren added the last 13,000 bricks on-site at Goodwood. Further, in doing so, McLaren raised more than £2,700 ($3,507) for The Roberts Centre, which helps homeless families get back on their feet.

Although most people don’t have the knowledge of the 720S’s design — or the patience — to construct a full-size replica from scratch, there is kit they can buy to make a miniature version. The McLaren 720S is one of the latest addition to Lego’s Speed Champions product line and, while it’s not as accurate as the one the automaker built itself, it includes the car’s original design sketch.