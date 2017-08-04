Tom Brady, At 40 Years Old, Hasn’t Even Considered Retirement Yet

FOXBORO, Mass. — We have good news for New England Patriots fans and very, very bad news for Tom Brady haters. The Patriots quarterback doesn’t plan on hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

Brady is 40 years old and the thought of retirement hasn’t even crossed his mind, in fact.

“I just love doing it,” Brady said. “I’ve never thought about not playing. So, at least until my mid-40s, I said, so that’s a pretty good goal in of itself. So, then we’ll see when I get there. It’s been so fun.

“Football’s such a rewarding part of my life. I fell in love with the game when I was young, and I’m still in love with it today. It was, besides my family, my first love, and to get here and come out and play with the teammates that I do and the coaches and to represent this organization has been a dream come true. I’m a long ways from California, but I made this my home, and I love coming out here and practicing and getting ready to play.”

When the Patriots elected to keep rather than trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the offseason, many wondered if Brady’s days in New England were numbered. Brady has been significantly better than Garoppolo through eight days of training camp, however, so it likely would be in the Patriots’ best interest to keep Brady as long as he continues to play like The GOAT.

Thumbnail photo via Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed