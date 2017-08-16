Tom Brady Details Mother’s Cancer Battle, Says She ‘Couldn’t Be Any Better’

Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady, still has a difficult battle with cancer ahead of her, but things appear to be trending in a positive direction.

The New England Patriots quarterback joined WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” during the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon on Tuesday, and provided an update on his mother, who began cancer treatment last year.

“She couldn’t be any better, considering everything she’s gone through,” Brady said. “Everyone in our family is so happy. She got some tests back that were really positive, and she’s on the road to recovery.”

In addition to the update, Brady went into detail about how his mother’s health situation has affected his family, and how difficult it’s been for him to balance his personal and professional lives.

“My mom going through it, but my dad was right there alongside every step of the way,” Brady said. “I’m on the other coast, so I wasn’t there on a daily basis. I could only offer certain kinds of support in certain ways, from afar.

” … You just do the best you can do. Certainly, to see my mom now and come through it, I think she probably has a different perspective, too. You never know what happens in this life. I think we appreciate all these days that we have and appreciate the moments we have with each other. That’s really what I’ve tried to focus on.”

The embrace between Brady and his parents is one of the most lasting images of Super Bowl LI. The Patriots, of course, triumphed over the Atlanta Falcons, which made it possible for the team to recently gift Galynn her very own Super Bowl LI ring.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images