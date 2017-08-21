Tom Brady Has Given Fitness Advice To Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

Though its results are undeniable, many view Tom Brady’s strict health and fitness regimen as unorthodox and maybe even a little extreme.

Brady doesn’t believe that will be the case for much longer.

Speaking Monday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” the New England Patriots quarterback predicted his wellness program, developed by his body coach, Alex Guerrero, will be “the norm” for professional athletes “in the not too distant future.”

Brady already has begun preaching its benefits to fellow players who have reached out.

“They call me,” Brady said on “K&C,” via WEEI.com “A lot of teammates, obviously. Players from other teams, athletes in other sports. I think when you’re a 40-year-old athlete, I think they look to you like any veteran player. You always want to help the younger players, and that isn’t always on the field, it’s off the field, as well.

“I have had a lot of experience on the field. A lot of people ask me about that, but certainly off the field, as well, with the choices I make and the decisions I make that allow me to do something I love to do. I think that is what it comes down to: I love to do it and it never feels like work.”

The list of players who have adopted at least some of Brady’s training and nutrition methods includes Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

“Aaron is seeing that in his play,” Brady said. “Russell Wilson, he and I have talked. You see those guys playing better. I think that is a great thing. I think that will make for a better game. If you see a lot of players with more mental experience continue to maximize their length of time in their careers, it will make for a better game as well.”

