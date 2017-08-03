Tom Brady Once Risked His Life To Hit Golf Ball Off Cliff With Bill Belichick

Anyone who has ever watched the New England Patriots knows that Tom Brady loves to win.

And while he’s done a lot of winning in his storied NFL career, Brady might even be more competitive on the golf course.

The five-time Super Bowl champion turns 40 years old Thursday, and ESPN”s Mike Reiss talked to a number of former players and coaches to hear their favorite Brady stories.

And head coach Bill Belichick had a perfect story to illustrate Brady’s competitive nature on the links.

“When we played golf at Pebble Beach two years ago, on the sixth hole, it’s a big cliff,” Belichick said. “He’s literally standing out there on the ledge, trying to hit the ball. The caddie is holding him so he won’t like tumble 300 feet to his death into the Pacific Ocean. It’s a golf ball. But I think that’s kind of the competitiveness of Tom. I’m sure there’s a picture of it. I’m thinking to myself, ‘What the hell are you doing?'”

Of course, any athlete that is in the conversation for greatest of all-time probably is wired to try to win at all costs.

Personally, we think Brady should have taken a drop, or perhaps, asked Belichick if he could take a mulligan.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports