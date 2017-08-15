Tom Brady ‘Will Never Forget’ Julian Edelman’s Message Before Super Bowl Comeback

Before the New England Patriots completed their 25-point comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Julian Edelman knew exactly how to motivate his quarterback.

“Let’s go score and win this thing, baby,” Edelman said to Tom Brady, as captured by NFL Films’ “Sound FX.” “For your mom. For your mom, bro.”

Brady’s mom, Galynn, was battling cancer. Super Bowl LI was the only game she was able to attend during the 2016 season.

“When Julian says that — I mean, Julian’s one of my best friends,” Brady told WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” during the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon on Tuesday. “He knows everything I’m going through. He knows my mood. He knows my energy levels, and for him to say that at that moment, it does — it strikes me. I’ll never forget that for the rest of my life. The fact that it’s captured brings back some special memories, because we were able to celebrate that at a later point, too.

“So it just shows the commitment that Jules and I have for one another, and so many of my other teammates have and the support that they’ve showed, which I really needed at certain points. I really needed their support and their love, and I certainly got it.”

Brady’s mom is “doing really well,” the quarterback said Tuesday. “She couldn’t be any better considering everything she’s gone through, and everyone in our family is so happy, she’s got some tests back that were really positive, and she’s on the road to recovery, so we’re all very happy with that.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also told Brady before Super Bowl LI to “win this one for you mom.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images