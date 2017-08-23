Tom Brady’s Pre-Patriots Career Included Some Not-So-Glamorous Summer Jobs

FOXBORO, Mass. — Before Tom Brady was a superstar NFL quarterback, he was a college kid who, despite his status as a starter on the Michigan football team, had to work summer jobs to get by, just like the rest of us.

With the New England Patriots heading to Michigan this week for their preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions on Friday, Brady reminisced about some of the less glamorous entries on his otherwise impressive résumé.

“Those were good experiences,” the Patriots quarterback said in his Wednesday morning news conference. “When I was in Michigan in the summer, you worked different jobs. You get a scholarship check, but you’re trying to afford — like all of us were — our college experience. I worked in construction. I worked at a golf course — to play free golf, because that’s what I liked to do. I worked at a festival at night, so I was working two jobs. It was good experiences. It really is hard work.

“I’ve been so fortunate to do something I love to do. I’ve said for a long time that working out and training and being on the practice field never feels like work to me. But (those summer jobs) definitely felt like work when you’re cleaning up industrial parks and scrubbing the tops of roofs and stuff like that. Man, I was pretty tired at the end of those days.”

Brady is one of three Michigan alums on the Patriots’ roster along with linebacker David Harris and defensive lineman Alan Branch. Brady and Harris both said they’re considering making the drive from Detroit to Ann Arbor this week.

“I’m not sure what the schedule is yet,” Brady said. “I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to make it. But we’re pretty close, so maybe if I get a chance, I can sneak over.”

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images